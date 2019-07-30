Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

