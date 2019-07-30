Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.12. 52,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.01.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

