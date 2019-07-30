Noodles & Co (NDLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Noodles & Co has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.08-0.16 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.93 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Co to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $326.53 million, a PE ratio of 388.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.11. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

