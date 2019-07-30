Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.60 ($6.51).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

