Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.40 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 560,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,634,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $181,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,734,100 shares of company stock worth $8,197,755. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

