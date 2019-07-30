Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,629,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 14,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,330,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,290,000 after purchasing an additional 808,137 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,317,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,194,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,532,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 479,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 103,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

