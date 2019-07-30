Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0022

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00280172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.01552656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00117646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

