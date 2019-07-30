Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and cfinex. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $163,451.00 and $619.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,690,205,143 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.