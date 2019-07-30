Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 30.0% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 21.4% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 447,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

