New Gold (NGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

NGD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 157,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,666. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NGD. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.