New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Grain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain bought 28,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $358,817.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,599 shares of company stock worth $694,772.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $536,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $13,194,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

