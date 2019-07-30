NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,500 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 1,758,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 590,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

