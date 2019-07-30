Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Shares Down 11.6%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s share price traded down 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.89, 640,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 301% from the average session volume of 159,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytRx in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

