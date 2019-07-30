NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $327,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,362. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 150,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 0.78. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.