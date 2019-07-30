NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.
NYSE:NCR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 848,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $155,189.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,161 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 249,290 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,327,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.