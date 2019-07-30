NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 848,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $155,189.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,161 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 249,290 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,327,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.