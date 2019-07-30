NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.59715-6.6612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,088. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. NCR had a positive return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $132,721.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,853.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,161. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

