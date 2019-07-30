NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), 10,170 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 133,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93.

Get NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.