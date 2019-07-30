Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 1,173,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. 196,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,874. Navigant Consulting has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.79 million, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigant Consulting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

