National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,949 shares of company stock worth $2,135,298. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

