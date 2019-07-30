National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.70 million.National Instruments also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 589,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $87,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,097,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,139.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,027 shares of company stock worth $913,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

