National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.70 million.National Instruments also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.
NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.
National Instruments stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 589,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.00.
In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $87,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,097,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,139.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,027 shares of company stock worth $913,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
