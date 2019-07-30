National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Announces Earnings Results

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. National General had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of National General stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.67. National General has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point set a $36.00 price target on National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,863.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock worth $370,130 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,088,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of National General by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,073,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 391,253 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of National General by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 849,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 531,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 141,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,820 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

