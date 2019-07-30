National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point set a $36.00 target price on National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $117,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $370,130. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of National General by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National General by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 134,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in National General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 391,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,001. National General has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.67.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National General will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

