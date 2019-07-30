MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 288,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. MYR Group has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

