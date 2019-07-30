Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of MVBF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159. Mvb Financial has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,284.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,944 shares of company stock worth $61,475 in the last 90 days. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.