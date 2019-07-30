Murphy USA (MUSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,120,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $93,321.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

