Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray acquired 52,910 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall acquired 110,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.