Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,053.91 ($26.84).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,704.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,843 ($24.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £24,825 ($32,438.26). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,522 shares of company stock worth $2,520,065.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

