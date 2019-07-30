Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 229,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,124,703.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.47. 355,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

