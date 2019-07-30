Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

SYK traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $214.31. The company had a trading volume of 150,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.