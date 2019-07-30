Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BP by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after acquiring an additional 989,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,149,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 2,506,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,081. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

