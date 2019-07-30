Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,136. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17.

