Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 31,882 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $9,811,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 65.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 75,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

