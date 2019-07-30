Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,167 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 254,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,543. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

