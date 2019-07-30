Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,313 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,016,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,045 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916,167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,255,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after purchasing an additional 430,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

