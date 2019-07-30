Monument Capital Management Sells 580 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.