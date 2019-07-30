Monument Capital Management Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.