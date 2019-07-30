Monument Capital Management Purchases 953 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up about 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monument Capital Management owned about 2.08% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 415,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

