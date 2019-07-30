Monument Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,423,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 15,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

