Monument Capital Management Acquires 4,987 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,502,000 after purchasing an additional 586,768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,340,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.3% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 340,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,478,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

