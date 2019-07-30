Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.34.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,103 shares of company stock worth $27,415,776 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Monster Beverage by 57.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 136,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 29.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 17.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,439,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after buying an additional 212,412 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 167.0% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

