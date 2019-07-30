Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.45 and last traded at $144.89, 3,471,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,505,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 0.16.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $5,391,255.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $2,630,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,605 shares of company stock worth $38,968,409 over the last ninety days. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

