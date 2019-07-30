Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Momo makes up 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 117.7% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 27,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Momo by 10.8% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $1,196,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.78 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

