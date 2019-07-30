Moller Financial Services Sells 76,545 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Moller Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 16,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

