Moller Financial Services Sells 2,368 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moller Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,471,000 after purchasing an additional 674,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 621,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,399. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

