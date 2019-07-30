Moller Financial Services Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 7.0% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,796. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.