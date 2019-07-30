Mohawk Group (MWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

MWK stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWK shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

