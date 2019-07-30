Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 14,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.48 and a beta of 0.76. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $74.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,185,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

