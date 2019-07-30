Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

