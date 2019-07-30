Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

