Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 33,757 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,498,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 189,807.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,991 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,475,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 795,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.